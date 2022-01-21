Julián Araujo fulfills his dream and is summoned to an official Tri match

The Galaxy player was able to play with the United States, but he is looking to earn a place in the Mexican National Team heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino tried to talk to the parents of Julian Araujo before the player Los Angeles Galaxy ask for his change to play with Mexico. For times, the call could not be made and the Mexican-American did what “his heart guided him,” confesses his mother. Now, in 2022, he is summoned for the first time to play official matches with the Tricolor, in the eliminatory towards Qatar 2022.

Julián Araujo (left) was called up for qualifying matches with Mexico. imago7

“We told him to make his decision, to do what his heart guided him, we did not want to influence him and we knew that he is very grateful for what he has done. U.S for him, but he also has affection for Mexico and that was one of his dreams,” commented Julián’s mother, María Guadalupe Araujo, last December.

Julian Araujo was about to play with the U.S, because he has dual nationality, but the management of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and childhood memories, made the footballer end up in the Tricolor, now included in a pre-list for matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

Araujo, with U.S, played the Concacaf Qualifying and the coach, Gregg Berhalter, had him considered for his national team, but the memories of him, along with his uncles, supporting the Tricolor of Manuel Lapuente, Javier Aguirre, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, in the World Cups, could do more, so he asked for his change to FIFA.

Julian Araujo debuted in a friendly match with the Tricolor, on December 8, although that commitment was out of FIFA date. Now, the 20-year-old winger is preparing to fight for a place in official matches, against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, and in the process put pressure on Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino road to the world cup Qatar 2022.