Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look “stupid” in an interview

Last Wednesday, October 13, Billie Eilish was a guest on the program Jimmy Kimmel Live, and both the presenter and the singer began to remember some of the interviews they have starred in the past. For example, in 2014, when the interpreter of ‘My Future’ was 12 years old, the presenter asked her to make a wish list, and in her most recent show she took out a copy of it.

Later, in 2019, Jimmy interviewed Billie again, but the dynamic between them became somewhat awkward because, in the words of the American singer, “Jimmy made her look stupid.” We tell you more about it…

Billie calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look “stupid” in an interview

During that meeting between Jimmy and Billie, the interviewer questioned the composer about a list of pop culture references, well known in 1984, when he was 19 years old. However, when Jimmy mentioned Van Halen, Run-DMC, and the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, Billie seemed unaware of all of them.

“Do you remember the last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid, “said the artist between laughs.

At her comment, Jimmy said, “Well, yes, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose.” Billie added, “I thought it was funny because he was playing, and everyone thought he was serious and didn’t know anything.”

And it is that, Jimmy was surprised that Billie did not know those cultural references: “As I remember, you were not familiar with Van Halen, and I was like, ‘What!'” She responded, “Yes, there were a lot of things you asked, and I said, ‘I don’t know.’

