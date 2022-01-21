A possible feud between Rihanna and Ari Fletcher led to a big Savage X Fenty trade

ads

Although Rihanna’s die-hard fans haven’t received new music from her in several years, one thing she has kept up with is her line of cosmetics and lingerie. Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty has been making waves giving competing companies like Victoria’s Secret a run for their money!

The latest news revolving around Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is the fact that she has dropped Ari Fletcher from the brand. Fans are speculating that there is a behind-the-scenes feud due to some off-color comments Ari recently made on a podcast and then again during an Instagram live stream. This is what everyone should know.

Are Rihanna and Ari Fletcher having a feud?

For those who aren’t too familiar with who exactly Ari is, she is a social media influencer who reportedly built a $10 million dollar empire for herself working as a model, video vixen, and CEO of a hair company that he launched called KYCHE Extensions. Rihanna has always been about inclusivity with her lingerie line, choosing to hire models of all shapes, sizes, and colors to represent her brand.

Rihanna has also notably hired models from all walks of life, including super famous women from Lizzo and Bella Hadid to ordinary women the world has yet to meet. Working with Ari seemed like a natural next step, as Ari was doing an amazing job creating a pleasing public image as a smart, successful, and savvy businesswoman. According to Hello Beautiful, it appears Rihanna and Ari’s business partnership is completely over now that Ari has been dropped from Savage X Fenty.

The reason why? Ari made some very controversial comments about victims of domestic violence. She described her past relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo during a podcast by saying that she wanted him to “point a gun at her” to express how much he loved her if she ever tried to leave him. gun and show me, like, ‘B—h go away. I wish you would walk out the door.

He said what he said in jest, but it was not well received by listeners in general. After social media came together to call her out for her ignorant statements, the backlash immediately began pouring in. Instead of acknowledging her wrongdoing and offering a genuine apology, Ari began criticizing domestic violence victims by telling them that “we don’t care” what they’ve experienced or been through.

In reality, the world cares a great deal about victims of domestic violence: the United States has countless DV shelters, hotlines, and charities to support them. Not long after Ari made her situation worse, Rihanna apparently dropped her from Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna’s fans are proud of her for standing her ground and ending a partnership deal with someone who would be willing to make such bold and cruel statements in the public eye. No one has forgotten the fact that Rihanna herself once went through a very public domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.