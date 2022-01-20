This is how patients with Covid-19 are treated in homes in Jalisco Since January 2021, the civil association Together Against Pain began to provide care to patients with Covid-19 who did not reach a hospital bed due to saturation. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). Faced with the new wave of Covid-19 infections, which have even quadrupled the positive cases in Jalisco, the civil association Together Against Pain has had to resume home visits due to requests from carriers of the Delta and Omicron variants. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). If there is a patient with Covid-19 at home who requires medical assistance, you can request a visit from the health experts who belong to the civil association Together Against Pain, the telephone numbers you must dial are: 33 20 33 18 36 and 33 36 17 24 17. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). All the medical care, therapies, and medicines provided by the health experts of the civil association Together Against Pain are free, so they live off the economic support or supplies that the population in general also provides them. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). In the report issued last night by the Ministry of Health, 2,506 new infections of Covid-19 were reported, 9 deaths, for a cumulative of 419,888 infected people and 17,700 fatalities, while 25,962 more people are considered possible carriers of coronavirus. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). Throughout the pandemic, the health experts who volunteer at Together Against Pain AC have also supported those who survived Covid-19 but suffer sequelae to their health with rehabilitation therapies. Among the exercises they perform are pedaling on a stationary bicycle, stretching bands, among other resistance exercises. Ulises Ruiz (AFP-File). You can help Together Against Pain by making donations to Scotiabank account 25600586654 with Clabe 044320256005866548 or by taking supplies for protection, cleaning, medicines and non-perishable food to Calle Nicolás Romero #1358, Colonia, Mezquitán Country. Ulises Ruiz (AFP). Don’t miss the latest news Subscribe to notifications and find out everything Source link