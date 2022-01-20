Ramiro Funes Mori was nothing to get to Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul would have been very close to announcing the ‘Twin’ Funes Mori as the reinforcement in the central, however, the negotiation fell through at the last minute.

The arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez to Al-Nassr of Arabia could have left him a luxury signing to Cruz Azul for the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022, well was very close to materializing the reinforcement in the central from the team of Saudi Arabia with whom he signed former cement scorer: Ramiro FunesMori.

According to information from the ESPN journalist, León Lecanda, the board of directors of La Maquina had already advanced in the negotiations with the Arab team to to be able to sign the ‘Twin’, selected Argentine and brother of the striker of the Mexican National Team and Rayados scorer, Rogelio Funes-Mori however last minute transfer was dropped.

And it is that, the renowned reporter revealed that it was because Cruz Azul was unable to reach an economic agreement with Al-Nassr, so he withdrew his proposal and then opted for the Peruvian center-back, Luis Abraham Ugarelli, with whom he would already have arranged his transfer to announce him as a reinforcement in the coming days.

“Cruz Azul was this close to signing the ‘Twin’ Ramiro Funes MoriAl-Nassr, from Arabia, the new club of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. However, this Wednesday afternoon there was no economic agreement with the arabs and finally the Abram thing was closed with Granada”, Lecanda explained through his Twitter account.