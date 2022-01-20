Mexico, among the three countries that have requested the most tickets for the World Cup

Less than 24 hours after they were made available, the FIFA has accounted for about 1.2 million requests to purchase tickets for the world Cup from qatar being Mexico one of the countries that has requested the most tickets.

The fans of the organizing country lead the list of the nations that have made the most requests for tickets, followed by Argentina and in third place are Mexico.

“More than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final that will take place on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium and more than 80,000 for the opening match,” reported FIFA, which will deliver the tickets through a draw due to high demand. .

U.S, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France complete the list of countries that have made the most ticket requests.

The first sales period began on January 19 and will end on February 8, but FIFA explained that regardless of the date of application, tickets will be assigned until the closing of applications.

“In cases where the number of tickets requested exceeds the inventory of tickets available for the national or international market, Tickets will be assigned through a random selection process.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: QATAR 2022: WHAT IS THE PROCESS LIKE TO BUY TICKETS FOR THE WORLD CUP?