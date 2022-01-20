Luis Abram will be a new player of La Maquina

The wait was long, but Blue Cross He already has the central defender he wanted so much. This is the Peruvian international, louis abram player of the grenade.

Sources close to the South American player revealed to RECORD that the arrangement is total between both clubs, just as there is already an agreement between Machine and the player.

abram will arrive in Mexico on loan and with a purchase option, while hoping to become a benchmark for the team John Reynoso, who had his compatriot as the number one option among his preferences.

Notably louis abram was summoned by Ricardo Gareca to face the date FIFA with the Peruvian team, but in Blue Cross They expect the defender to report days before at La Noria to sign his contract and present physical evidence.

