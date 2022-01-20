Late and pedantic, McDonald’s employee throws hamburger to customers and unleashes controversy in networks

At the insistence of the customers, the spirits began to rise and there was a point where the employee began to eat the French fries of the order.

A VIDEO began to circulate on Reddit in which an employee of McDonald’s he threw a hamburger to some clients, this after they reproached him for your order was late too much.

Through a video that circulates on Reddit, it can be seen that the clients filmed the events, and it is that the worker took approximately 25 minutes to bring your order to the car. So for cold food, they asked him how compensation something free.

At first the employee thought it was a joke, however, realizing the customers’ insistence on receiving compensation for the delay, he completely refused and told them that it was not up to him.

At the insistence of customers, tempers began to rise and there was a point where the employee started eating the fries from the order and then threw a hamburger at them.

After this action the employee simply left, but the woman who was in the car followed him to the establishment.

In the video it is seen that after she left the restaurant, however, she did not comment on what happened inside, nor did she mention whether or not she got something for free.

All this ended up dividing social networks, as there are users who position themselves in favor of the employee or many others of part of the customers.

There are those who mentioned that working in these types of restaurants is too stressful and that it would have been appropriate if customers had not blamed them for the delay to the employee.

On the other hand, there are those who commented that the actions of the employee was not suitable, because he could have tried to clear things up with a superior and provide a better service.

