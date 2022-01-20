DC United falters the signing of Paul Arriola with America

The American attacker wants to go to Qatar 2022 and has other offers that the club is already analyzing.

Video: Paul Arriola reveals why his transfer to America has been stopped

For: Raul Garrido JAN. 19. 2022

Paul Arriola accept that America talks with DC United about his signing, but also that the club has other offers of the same mls by the player, who is focused on earning a place with the United States National Team to go to the world Cup.

The attacker of D.C. United He has his mind set on the Qatar 2022 World Cup and for this he wants the coach to see him playing, so he does not rush his signing to America and assures that it will respect the decision of the institution.

Questioned at a press conference about his immediate future, which may be in the MX LeagueArriola was clear: “I don’t have anything concrete about my future. Obviously not everything is my decision if I want to go to the America or not, I want to go to a place that helps me get to world, to be successful. I can’t control everything. I know that the clubs are talking, but it is complicated by the club’s decision and I have all the respect, I understand that all this is a business”.

Among the teams interested in Paul Arriola are the FC Dallas and the new MLS franchise, the Charlotte F.C., clubs within sight of their coach to win a call with U.S take him to Qatar 2022.

The player is clear that his priority is his country: “Playing with the National Team is the most important thing for me, I try to focus on the concentration of the team”.