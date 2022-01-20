Crypto.com Finally Acknowledges $34 Million Stolen by Hackers

Photo : Jakub Porzycki ( Getty Images )

Crypto.com trading platform lost around $34 million worth of cryptocurrencies in an attack Monday, according to a new company blog post uploaded overnight. Previously, the company had refused to say much about the hack, which forced users to stop withdrawals for most of the day and only assured customers that they would not lose money.

The hackers took 4,836.26 ethereum, 443.93 bitcoin, and approximately $66,200 in other cryptocurrencies from precisely 483 users, according to the company. Crypto.com, which has around 10 million users, halted all withdrawals Monday for about 14 hours after “suspicious activity” was detected and forced all users to reset their two-factor authentication methods.

The ethereum that was taken is worth around $15.3 million and the bitcoin is worth $18.6 million at today’s conversion rate, bringing the total to around $34 million in lost funds. . But Crypto.com is quick to point out that no users have lost money because the company has recharged their accounts.

“All withdrawals on the platform were suspended during the investigation. All accounts that were affected have been fully restored,” Crypto.com said in a statement.

The hackers were able to break into the accounts without the need for two-factor authentication, though it’s unclear how they managed this. Crypto.com has revamped its two-factor authentication program and introduced a 24-hour delay for whitelisted withdrawal addresses, according to the autopsy of the company.

Unidentified hackers are currently trying to launder their stolen crypto using crypto mixers, as Gizmodo reported. Yesterday. Ethereum is being laundered through an app called Tornado Cash, which bills itself as a privacy tool. Bitcoin appears to be being laundered through a mixer of unknown bitcoin.

Crypto.com also announced that it was launching an insurance program called the Worldwide Account Protection Program. But this is not the same”WAPP” that you might be more familiar with. This program allows qualified users to claim up to $250,000 in funds if their accounts are hacked.

What does it mean to be qualified? According the company, users must first:

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all transaction types where MFA is currently available, Set up an anti-phishing code at least 21 days before the reported unauthorized transaction, Not be using jailbroken devices, File a police report and provide a copy to Crypto.com; Y Complete a questionnaire to support a forensic investigation.

It seems that any future hacks will not necessarily be universally covered, as Crypto.com did. Monday.

“Crypto.com is a leader in security and compliance, including our recent SOC 2 announcement,” said Jason Lau, Crypto.com’s chief information security officer in a statement posted online.

“While our goal is to prevent any security breaches, our industry-leading insurance policy and Worldwide Account Protection Programs offer our customers additional protections on the rare occasion when there is an incident.”