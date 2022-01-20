Cruz Azul finally signed its central; they choose the Peruvian Luis Abram

abigail parra

Mexico City / 19.01.2022 20:38:34





John Reynoso You already have your new central defender. The request was clear from the coaching staff for the board, a center-back on the left and this Wednesday the sky-blue dome reached an agreement with the pomegranate from spain for the services of louis abram.

And it is precisely that the coach had declared for the Peruvian media the qualities of the player that he needed to carry lagging behind cement plant

It is so from Peru confirmed the interest of the Machine for abram and later the closing of the deal that ended in a loan for one year.

With 25 years old, Luis is already selected from Ricardo Gareca, something that also benefits Juan himself since he keeps a punctual follow-up of this team, at the time by Yoshimar Yotun and for his love of his country.

louis abram He was already followed by various clubs since he stood out with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, although no movement could be crystallized until this winter market.

moved market

Abram joins the list of incorporations of Blue Cross for 2022, since they already have Carlos Rodriguez, Christian Tabó, Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna Y Erik Lyra.