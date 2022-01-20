Aaron Rodgers, given the chance to get revenge on the 49ers for an affront 17 years ago

The Packers quarterback was a 49ers fan since childhood, and he went to the 2005 Draft confident that the San Francisco team would choose him; but the Niners took Alex Smith

The pin of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, has kept a promise of revenge for 17 years: to make the San Francisco 49ers for not having chosen him to defend his insignia.

The 38-year-old quarterback, born in Chico, California, was a fan of the 49ers from his childhood to his appearance in the 2005 NFL Draft, to whom he appeared confident that the team of San Francisco I would choose it.

The Niners broke the heart of Aaron Rodgers, a local kid from Northern California, when they didn’t take him first overall in the 2005 Draft. Getty Images

But the team of his loves betrayed him. chose to Alex Smith.

And the Californian had to wait until the twenty-fourth position of the first round to be called by the packers, a team where the legend shone Brett Favre.

In other words, he would have to wait a long time before he started.

The video still circulates on the web at the end of that draft, in which Rodgers is interviewed by the CBS television channel and the reporter asks him how disappointed he is that he was not selected by the 49ers?

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers for not having chosen me”, was the warning of today’s bearer of the number 12 in the packers.

The threat that has not made it effective. With him at the controls, Green Bay has never defeated San Francisco in playoffs. Accumulate three defeats.

On Saturday there may be a reckoning during the divisional round game of the NFC.

Rodgers failed in the attempt to consummate his revenge in 2012 in a divisional duel in which the 49ers they won 45-31. A year later, in the Wild Card Round, not even the shelter of the Lambeau Field, home of the packers, helped him avoid a 23-20 loss.

His most recent opportunity was in 2019 in the championship game of the National Conference and the pass to superbowl which he would later lose 37-20.

Aaron Rodgers is 6-3 over San Francisco in the regular season but 0-3 in the postseason. EFE/Shutterstock

The experienced passer will have this Saturday, perhaps, his last chance to win for the first time in the ‘playoffs’ at 49ers. the last one, because Rodgers announced in December that he is preparing to bid farewell to NFL.

“I wouldn’t rule out retiring. You want to be able to play at a high level, but another part is not wanting to be a run-of-the-mill player,” he said before the Week 17 game.

The quarterback’s total numbers against San Francisco They have six wins and six losses. Record of 6-3 in the regular season, but with that negative 0-3 in the postseason.

These are statistics that contrast with its predecessor in Green Bay, Favre, who dominated the 49ers with an overwhelming 12-2 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs.

Rodgers and its packers They arrive as favorites in this division game. They are champions of the North, they were the best in the NFC with a record of 13-4, a position that gave them the right to rest in the Wild Card Round, so they had an extra week off.

San Francisco, 10-7, was the last among those classified in the National Conference and surprised by eliminating as a visitor the Dallas Cowboys, Eastern Monarchs NFC.

It’s time to pay off debts and Aaron Rodgers counts the last grains of sand in the clock of his career to fulfill that sentence of 2005; make them pay 49ers for not having dressed him as a gambusino.



