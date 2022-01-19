Wall Street sinks due to higher yields and lower bank paper

Reuters.- Wall Street’s main indices fell sharply this afternoon as Weak Goldman Sachs results weighed on financials and technology stocks resumed decline earlier in the year, while US Treasury yields soared.

Shares of Goldman Sachs fell after the investment bank missed quarterly earnings expectations on weak brokerage activity. Meanwhile, the financial sector on Wall Street, which has been one of the best performing groups in 2022, collapsed.

“Wall Street financials are crumbling a bit under the weight of unimpressive quarterly results., which is probably the biggest factor today,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services.

Wall Street with shadows in the market

“When one of the areas that was really working has been removed, it kind of casts a shadow over the market,” he added.

Benchmark US Treasury yields jumped to a two-year high and two-year notes topped 1% as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tackling inflation.

The sharp rise in yields in early 2022 has particularly weighed on technology and growth stocks, whose expected cash flows are discounted more heavily as yields rise.

“The inflation data has spooked the market because the Federal Reserve is going to act and that’s why we’re seeing this rise in yields,” said Mona Mahajan, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 83.85 points, or 1.80%, to end at 4,579.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 379.05 points, or 2.54%, to 14,514.71. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.17 points, or 1.48%, to 35,383.30.

Investors are eyeing next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting for more clarity on the next moves by central banks to curb inflation.

