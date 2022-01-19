Tri: Araujo the surprise, Arteaga the return and Rayados ‘we’ll see’

The next Thursdays Gerardo Martino will announce the list of players to face the next FIFA Date in which the Tri will be measured in the play off from Concacaf to Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, duels in which he will try to recover the first place although it does not depend only on his results.

For these meetings the coaching staff has contemplated deliver a 26-28 player roster, among which the great surprise would Julian Araujo, defender of the Los Angeles Galaxy who debuted with the National Team in the last friendly game on December 8 against Chile in Austin.

In that meeting Tata saw it perfectly, left him the whole game to determine whether or not he could fight for a place on the right side with Chaka Rodríguez and Jorge Sánchez.

At rest of the call will be the usual players Tata Martino and with whom he has played most of the tie.

Erick Gutiérrez and Arteaga would return to the Tri

Gerardo Martino’s mind is also to give him a new opportunity for Erick Gutiérrez and Gerardo Arteaga, who had ceased to be considered for different reasons and could now be included in the list, since at least their clubs have already been notified of a possible call.

The Guti has had a good performance with PSV, after hHe has been a starter in the last games and he has shone with his performances, which is why he would be called to be the substitute for Andrés Guardado in midfield.

For its part, Arteaga has not been called to the Selection from his negative to play the 2020 tokyo olympics for a personal matter, but the short from play of Jesus Gallant and the fact that Osvaldo Rodriguez does not end up convincing Tata Martino they would make him come back youth squad from Santos to the strategist’s radar.

Rayados will lend players but sets conditions

Although scratched will lend to their players to Selection Mexicanto for the FIFA Date, the directive of the royal painting asked to the Mexican Soccer Federation release to the football players that they be called by Tata Martino after the game against Costa Rica on February 2.

This because Monterrey will play the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, with their first match on February 5 against Al-Ahly in Egypt, so the Albiazul board hopes they can be there for that match.

On the list of the strategist could appear Cease mounts, Hector dark, Luis blunt, Jesus dashing and Roger Funes Mori, elements that are usually in the calls of the Tricolor.

ANDThe Tricolor will visit Jamaica on January 27, for later travel to CDMX and to receive at Azteca Stadium in Costa Rica (January 30th) and Panama (February 2), although in all three games will be without public, since the Reggae Boyz determined it due to the pandemic, in addition to the fact that Femexfut preferred to organize an experiment to control fans to combat the homophobic cry, for which they will only admit two thousand people per game.

