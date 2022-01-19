They assure that the sixth mass extinction on the planet is underway

Christian Garavaglia Meteor Argentina Yesterday 4 minutes

If the disappearance of invertebrates is taken into account, then the Earth would be experiencing the sixth mass extinction.

The history of life on Earth has been marked in five times by mass extinction events of biodiversity caused by extreme natural phenomena, the most famous of them attributed to the fall of a large asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

Now, recent research published in the scientific journal Biological Reviews and carried out by Biologists of the University of Hawaii and the Museum National d’Histoire Naturelle from Paris, found that if the disappearance of the invertebrates, then Earth would be experiencing the sixth mass extinction, in this case it would be attributable to human activity.

The central role of invertebrates

Robert Cowie, lead author of the research, says that “species extinction rates have increased dramatically and the decline in abundance of many animal and plant populations is well documented, but some deny that these phenomena amount to mass extinction.”

Is snow dying out? Meteored experts weigh in

Denial, in Cowie’s view, “is based on a biased view of the crisis that focuses on mammals and birds and ignores invertebrates, which of course make up the vast majority of biodiversity.”

Extrapolating the results collected on land snails and slugs, the authors of the research estimate that since the year 1500 the Earth would have lost between 7.5 and 13% of the two million known species in the planet

Then, between 150,000 and 260,000 species would have disappeared in 500 years. This, according to experts, would be just the beginning. “Including invertebrates was key to confirming that we are indeed witnessing the start of the Sixth Mass Extinction in Earth’s history,” explains Cowie.

#MeteoredMX

Climate change causes the extinction of amphibians. Our meteorologist Pamela García (@ursupam) gives you the details:https://t.co/CFOjtbslo0 – Meteored.mx (@meteoredmx) December 11, 2020

Differences around the planet

It is worth mentioning that the current extinction would not be happening in the same way around the world. The difference between ocean and land is important (marine species are threatened, but not as much as terrestrial ones), but it also varies depending on whether the species are insular or continental (the former are more affected) and even between plants and animals (the rate of extinction of plants is lower).

Cowie notes that “humans are the only species capable of manipulate the biosphere on a large scale“. “We are not just another species that evolves in the face of outside influences. On the contrary, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth’s biodiversity,” he warned.