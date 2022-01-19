“Someone should worry about young people who want to study medicine or nursing”

I have 17 years and like any student of second year of high school What worries me the most today is my future, and this is being harmed by the pandemic with which we have been living for two years now.

Both my colleagues and I Collateral damage of the virus we have affected in many areas: confinement, online classes, restrictions in leisure, and in relationships with family or friends. Most of us have complied with the regulations established and we lost our graduation ceremonies and end-of-term trips, which we will never get back, while the policy makers They have forgotten our future. I feel a great concern because of how covid is impacting the education system and in university places for health Careers, which I aspire to.

After everything that has happened in these hard years, the lack of health personnel of medicine and nursing and the enormous need what to generate new squares to access university degrees with which to restore the system in the coming years. Given that the existing places are very limited and not very accessible high note that is required, to enter a career as Medicine can result for a student preparing for selectivity a unattainable challenge.motivated people like me we face a system unfair selection to be able to train ourselves in what we have for vocation, with the great demand of the society that exists, by not creating the places needed so that they make us compete in a absurd fight to reach the desired cutoff mark.

My fellow generation and I are willing to guide our future to work for the community we need an opportunity to train ourselves in what society needs, and someone should worry about facilitating it.