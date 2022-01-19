BMW Motorrad presented the exclusive R 18 M and R 18 Aurora at the Verona Motor Bike Expo. These are two very sporty and aerodynamic unique projects.

The Bavarian company presented a couple of exclusive and innovative motorcycles in Verona Motor Bike Expo, the BMW Motorrad R 18 M and the R 18 Aurora. The first was developed by LowRide and American Dreams, while the second was run by Garage 221 on behalf of BMW Motorrad Roma.

That said, the new BWM Motorrad R 18 M is the result of work carried out by the Italian magazine LowRide and its creator, American Dreams. The idea of ​​the editorial team was to give the model a more stylish and sporty look, while drawing inspiration from the world of motorsports.

In addition, LowRide wanted to avoid exaggeration and above all not to forget the reference of the retro BMW R 18. This unique bike sports a red, blue and purple paint scheme, as well as some new exhaust pipes with nickel plated axles.

Exclusive motorcycles: in detail

In fact, the model has various chassis changes, suspension and bodywork, while the seat features luxurious new leather. Now, focusing on the BMW Motorrad R 18 Aurora, this amazing bike came to life thanks to Garage 221.

Is about a more innovative and at the same time traditional cruiser, with new wrap-around fenders. This model incorporates the seat of a BMW 1200 C from 2005 and some ‘Batwing’ brackets from the indicators of a 1982 R 100.

In addition, it has a part of the rear frame of a K 75 from 1991. What’s more, its enveloping red hue borrowed from a 1983 RT 100 and many of its key parts, They were designed entirely by hand.

It should be noted that Garage 221 worked hand in hand with Leo Vince to design a new and custom exhaust system for this bike. also included an oil cooler rack Inspired by various 1960 BMW vehicles.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.




