Puebla vs Xolos, postponed due to Covid-19 infections

Through a statement published on social networks, the MX League announced that the game between Puebla Y Xolos from Tijuana will not take place as scheduled next Friday at 9:00 p.m.

And it is that the whole of the border presented seven positive cases in the most recent tests carried out by the club, reason enough to suspend the match.

“The Club Tijuana presented so far seven infections to covid-19 in the first team, people who are already isolated and under constant medical supervision. For this reason and based on the agreements of last December 23, his party against Puebla It will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed,” the letter read.

For its part, the sweet potato group also revealed that it does not have positive cases to covid-19 so to avoid an increase in infections it was decided to reschedule the meeting.

MAZATLAN VS TOLUCA CHANGED SCHEDULE

The other two teams that have scheduled their duel for next Friday also underwent tests of Covid-19, but neither Mazatlan FC neither Toluca presented positive cases.

Given the rescheduling of the duel between The fringe and the Xolos, the meeting between gunboats and the Red Devils It changed its schedule and will be played on the same Friday, but at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).

