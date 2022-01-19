Novak Djokovic does not wear a mask on a plane and is thwarted on social media

Controversy continues to surround Novak Djokovic , who was recently deported from Australia, after being detained and facing trial for entering the country without vaccination against Covid-19.

Later, he was warned that if he maintained the position of not getting vaccinated, his participation in Roland Garros, and even enter Spain, will be rejected, so they would be forcing him to have a responsible act and apply the vaccination.

Kakva maska ​​kakva picka materina pic.twitter.com/ogSu6x9I9B — King of Malibu (@extrajohntra) January 17, 2022

But it seems that the number one tennis player in the world is still refusing to stick to the new normal brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus, and it is that the Serb was captured by a user on social networks on a plane without wearing a face mask, which caused immediate criticism.

“We thought that the problem was sanitary (anti-vaccine), when in reality it is respect for others,” wrote the Internet user, criticizing the foolishness and irresponsibility of the Novak Djokovic, who in his judgment in Australia stated that he had already been infected with Covid-19, but during this contagion period he was seen in public places without a mask.