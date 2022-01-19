La Jornada – INE: the revocation is going; requirements have been met

Mexico City. On April 10, the revocation of the presidential mandate will be carried out for the first time, yesterday confirming compliance with the legal requirements for it to be carried out. The report of the National Electoral Institute (INE) as of January 17 showed the validation of 2 million 845 thousand 634 signatures of support, this is 103 percent of the established goal, above the 2 million 758 thousand 227 endorsements required by law for your call to proceed.

However, in a conference, the director of the Federal Register of Electors, René Miranda, reported that the date set in the process guidelines will remain in force and it will be until February 4 when the call is officially launched.

He explained that there are still aspects that must be unburdened, among them the official response of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to the request for a budget increase of 1,730 million pesos to finance the cost of the consultation, since the scope of the receiving tables to be placed.

Last week the first requirement for the exercise to proceed was fulfilled: territorial dispersion. The law required that at least 17 entities meet the minimum support threshold of 3 percent of citizens on the nominal list. According to official figures, 21 states had reached that goal: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora. , Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Only the other numerical factor was missing: 3 percent of the national nominal list, which was confirmed according to the report released yesterday. However, Miranda announced that the institute determined the total verification of 11 million endorsements delivered to the INE, which will conclude by the end of February, since only 65 percent of the total goes, a process that will imply an extraordinary expense of 6.3 million pesos per concept of salaries of 430 contracted workers..

So far, 800,000 signatures have been reported with some type of inconsistency (which could be a lack of data or a copy of the voter’s credential on the paper supports), of which there are 12,800 people who have already died. In the first case, he said that the right to a hearing will be granted and the possibility of filing an appeal so that the citizen can object that their signature was not considered valid or that their support was included without being consulted.

To an express question about the number of polling stations that will be installed, Miranda explained that the INE originally foresaw 161,000 (equivalent to those that were placed in the 2021 midterm elections), from which the calculation of 3,800 million was made. of pesos that the exercise would cost.

It is clear – he said – that neither the Executive nor the Legislative Branches had the necessary resources for an exercise of these dimensions, so, pending the response of the SHCP, if spending is not increased, around 70,000 would be allocated.

Regarding the possibility of using electronic voting, Miranda pointed out that the INE has already implemented Internet voting exercises from abroad, but it requires planning and deadlines to ensure its completion.