iTunes ranking in Colombia: top 10 of the most watched movies today Tuesday, January 18

platform streaming iTunes makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most watched movies in Colombia. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply have to scroll to the relevant section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

Four. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a large theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts multitudes of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a prankster and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant with stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a family of gangsters and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

5. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

6. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

7. the green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the brash and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic with emerald skin.

8. cop shop

On the run from a deadly killer, a cunning con artist hatches a plan to hide inside a small-town police station. However, when the hit man shows up at the police station, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds himself caught in the crosshairs.

9. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

10. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, he works mornings with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies, or his family.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes pampers us with the best blockbusters.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama… so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what You’ll find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you want to do a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!