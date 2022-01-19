How the rivalry between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel began in ‘Fast and Furious’

Dwayne Johnson was blunt in expressing that he will not be part of the cast of the saga again ‘Fast and furious’.

The actor who was recently seen in ‘Red alert‘ he replied clearly to Vin Diesel who made him a public proposal to return to the franchise.

‘The Rock’ as it is known in the film industry clarified in an interview with CNN, that he has already communicated his decision to the directors of Universal and was angry with Diesel.

How did the lawsuit start?

According to what was published by IndieWire, the friction began with Diesel’s demands on ‘The Rock’, said medium stated that the actor and director of the film gave ‘rough love’ to Dwayne Johnson.

“Hobbs was a tough character to embody. My approach at the time was to give a lot of ‘tough love’ to help get that performance where it needed to be. Saying as a producer, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to look at his character as someone they don’t know. “Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes at that point I could give a lot of ‘tough love’. I am not a Fellinian, but I would do whatever it takes to get performances on anything I produce.”

What else happened to Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel?

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson They had a historic fight on the set of one of the Fast and Furious sequels.

As rumored at the time rock lost patience for lateness of the actor who plays Toretto in the last stage of the production of the eighth film of the saga.

The fight was so serious and grew so much that the last weeks of work stopped talking.

After a few posts from Instagram in which they said everything without naming each other, in an interview with rollstone, Johnson confirmed that he had come to blows with Diesel.

Dwayne Johnson’s response to Vin Diesel

The famous so was surprised at the message published by Wine who plays Dominic Toretto, because they had already talked in private and agreed that he would not return to the saga.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s last post. Last June, when Vin and I weren’t connecting on social media, I told him outright, and privately, that I wasn’t coming back to the franchise. I was firm, but kind, and said that I would always support the cast, but there is no way that I will return, “he said. — Dwayne Johnson

Johnson described as a manipulation by who was his partner, because he used sensitive issues to persuade him as his children and the death of the actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013, to convince him to participate.

“Vin’s post is an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We talked months ago about this and we reached a clear agreement. All this time, my goal was to end this incredible journey with the “Fast and Furious” franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” he added. — Dwayne Johnson

Despite its annoyance, wished the best for the next installment of the action saga starring Diesel.

“Regardless, I am confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its consistent ability to deliver to the audience and honestly wish my former co-stars and the rest of the cast the best of luck and much success in the next chapter,” he said. — Dwayne Johnson

Let’s remember, that Toretto he begged in November to ‘The rock’ who will participate in the production with a message in social networks.

