Date, methodology and budget: the ABC of the Revocation of Mandate

AMLO will undergo the Mandate Revocation process on April 10 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

With the ratification of the counting of the necessary signatures so that the INE continues with the Revocation of Mandate, this Tuesday, January 18, the institute directed by Lorenzo Córdova is forced to carry out this civic exerciseTherefore, the citizens who decide to participate must be aware of the official announcements, which are intended to guarantee this consultative process.

Both the General Law of Mandate Revocation and its regulations promote the methodology to which the National Electoral Institute (INE). Also, the determinations of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and of Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) oblige this body to comply with its constitutional obligations in relation to this new exercise.

From this point of view, Lorenzo Córdova, President Councilor of the INE, I had already given some specifications of how the institute will operate to materialize the revocation consultation given the possibility that it will be carried out.

The president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, asked the SHCP for more budget for the Revocation of Mandate (Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez)

The probability of this happening was high, because of the 2 million 845 thousand 634 signatures necessary to proceed, the INE received just over 11 million, so he only dedicated himself to verifying the validity of each of these. Finally, this Tuesday the number was confirmed and we must proceed.

At the beginning of January of this year, and given the latent probability of making the consultation, Córdova Vianello announced that installed 32 Local Councils, one for each federal entity, which have the purpose of organizing the consultative process to which the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

Likewise, the electoral body of Mexico explained that if this dynamic of popular participation were carried out, the tentative date would be Sunday, April 10. The Local and District Councils were installed on January 10, and are made up of the councilors who participated in the past Federal Electoral Process 2020-2021, as well as in the Popular Consultation that was held in August 2021.

AMLO will be the first president in the history of Mexico to undergo this process (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Galo Cañas)

These tips are responsible for the implementation of the procedures for the development of the revocation, will verify that it is carried out in the terms that they specify the guidelines, will determine the number and location of the booths and, finally, they will be responsible for identifying and providing the equipment and conditioning of the booths.

The Boards of Directors of Casilla, will be integrated with: one or a president, one or a secretary, and one or one scrutineer and at least one general substitute, who must meet the requirements to be poll officials established by law.

so that the Revocation of Mandate is binding, must have a minimum participation of the 40% of the standard electoral and this must have a 51% decantation for the promotion of the presidentIn this case, López Obrador must leave the position for which he was elected. Otherwise, the head of the federal executive will continue in his post.

The INE received more than 11 million signatures (Photo: Twitter / @INEMexico)

According to the INE, the total nominal list is made up of 93 million 671 thousand 697 citizens, this means that for the result of the query to be effective, a minimum attendance of 37 million 468 thousand 678 people, and of these, 19 million 109 thousand 26 must request the resignation of the president.

Finally, the cost of this exercise has not been defined, because in the Draft Budget 2022 of the INE It was estimated that the Mandate Revocation will cost a little more than 3 thousand 830 million pesos (approximately USD 190 million); however, the instituteIt only has one thousand 503 million pesos ($75.1 million).

Given this difference, Lorenzo Córdova said that the consultation will take place, but he did not commit to deliver a process that adheres to the quality standards with which it is customary to work at the INE and reiterated that “To the impossible, no one is forced”.

