Betis accepts that it will seek to yield to Diego Lainez

the future of

Diego Lainez

, it may be that now it is taking shape. The Mexican attacker has been having minutes little by little with Manuel Pellegrini but it seems that he Betis He has already communicated what the decision is about what follows in his career.

In The Spanish league, the ex of America hardly adds 65 minutes but Pellegrini He hasn’t closed the door on him completely. “It happens to Diego Lainez, Víctor Ruiz or players who are not playing at the moment, but are still important pieces to maintain the level this season”, he asserted.

GOAL! Diego Lainez opened the scoring | Mexico 1-0 Panama

The future of Diego Lainez

According to information from ESPN, the Betis He already has an agreement with another team to let the Mexican out, but only on loan. The same source indicates that the transaction will only take place if the Mexican accepts, so they are waiting for his response.

The name of the team Lainez would go to has not been released. On previous occasions he has been associated with teams such as the Turin from Italy or the Sporting Lisbon from Portugal. It is not known if it could be any of them or will be surprised by some other name.

In the current season, Diego Lainez has been able to contribute with goals in the Copa del Rey, a tournament in which he has received more opportunities and where the Betis remains alive after having eliminated the Seville of ‘tecatito‘ Crown in a derby that was tainted by the violence of the fans.

We will have to wait what happens with Diego Lainez. What is already a real possibility is that he will change his shirt in the coming months to seek to consolidate himself in European soccer, before thinking about returning to the BBVA MX League.

