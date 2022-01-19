Activision Blizzard has been doing well with its most beloved sagas for a long time, ranking second among Metacritic’s Top Rated Publishers in 2020 and 5th place in 2021. And aside from the ratings, it’s impossible to deny the legacy, quality and importance when looking at all Activision Blizzard games. Blizzard’s purchase of Activion, which will end in 2023, means many things for Xbox.

On the one hand, all studies of Activision Blizzard will start to be part of Xbox Game Studios, and that also means its intellectual properties, its legacy, the history of this company that is one of the largest in the industry and that generates an amazing amount of money a year. With the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft suggests the incredible future that its flagship service, Xbox Game Pass, will have.

All the Activision Blizzard studios that will be part of Xbox

All the Activision Blizzard games that would come to Xbox Game Pass

So among many things, you are surely wondering about the future of exclusivity of Activision Blizzard games. The question of many has been without a doubt: Will Call of Duty be Xbox exclusive in the future? And although the answer is not yet clear, the example that we can take as an explanatory base is Bethesda. We can expect a lot of debate on this topic, but one that few will question is that all Activision Blizzard games will eventually come to Xbox Game Pass (or all possible).

Phil Spencer himself has made a statement about this. So the next question is: What would be the games that could reach Xbox Game Pass (both on consoles and PC)? The answer to this question will make many of the service’s subscribers as well as Xbox fans in general happy. Well, we have a vast collection of games that will make their arrival through the front door to return to Xbox Game Pass the best option for gamers.

Why should Call of Duty be Xbox exclusive?

With 25 million subscribers, officially announced by Microsoft, this number could be expected to increase greatly in the near future. And the reason is surely the future sum of all Activision Blizzard games. It is really difficult to announce game by game, due to the enormous number of titles, but we are going to summarize the sagas by the three most important companies that make up Activision Blizzard and their markets.

But first it’s worth mentioning some IPs that have been dormant for a long time at Activision. It’s about games like Rome: Total War, Interstate, Skylanders, Prototype, Dark Reign, among others that we will ignore, but that fans surely remember from distant times. This move is undoubtedly a heavy blow on the table for Microsoft and its Xbox video game division. We will have to wait to find out how this will change the state of things in gaming in the future.

Activision

Call of Duty

crash bandicoot

Spyro The Dragon

King’s Quest

Tony Hawk

Geometry Wars

GuitarHero

truecrime

Blizzard

Devil

star craft

warcraft

world of warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

Overwatch

Heartstone

king (mobile)