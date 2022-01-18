Who did Ochoa and Tata Martino vote for at the awards?

Awards were held The Best made by FIFA, where the Polish Robert Lewandowski took the award for Best Player of 2021 outvoting Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah. The captains and coaches of various world teams participate in the annual delivery.

Guillermo Ochoa represented the Mexican National Team next to the strategist Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, both voted in the prizes. The archer of the Eagles of America voted for Lionel Messi in first place, Lewandowski in second place and finally Cristiano Ronaldo.

The daddy For his part, he considered that the award was deserved by the forward of the Bayern Munich by placing him as the first in his votes, he also voted for the Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema putting it in the second position and to finalize your list, LionelMessi.

These awards are given once a year where the FIFA recognizes the best players and coaches in the world. The voting scores are as follows: for the first place are five points, the second one takes three and the last only one.

