This is the superfood that lowers high cholesterol levels

High cholesterol can be lowered thanks to a healthy diet effective, incorporating avocado to daily food. This is because the avocado is an extraordinary vegetable due to its wide range of benefits that may benefit the fight against other pathologies. Consequently, we will show you what are the keys of this food to lower the lipid levels.

Therefore, incorporate the avocado to one healthy diet It will be key for the health of the individual since it is one of the most complete foods. This argument focuses on the composition data of the vegetable, since 100 grams of avocado provides 137 kcal, 78.8 grams of water, 1.5 grams of protein and 12 grams of fat.

