This is the superfood that lowers high cholesterol levels

High cholesterol can be lowered thanks to a healthy diet effective, incorporating avocado to daily food. This is because the avocado is an extraordinary vegetable due to its wide range of benefits that may benefit the fight against other pathologies. Consequently, we will show you what are the keys of this food to lower the lipid levels.

Therefore, incorporate the avocado to one healthy diet It will be key for the health of the individual since it is one of the most complete foods. This argument focuses on the composition data of the vegetable, since 100 grams of avocado provides 137 kcal, 78.8 grams of water, 1.5 grams of protein and 12 grams of fat.

In addition, the data goes through the quality of fats that the avocado, because of those 12 grams, 9 correspond to monounsaturated fats, which are the healthiest that can exist. As far as micronutrients are concerned, avocados are rich in vitamins C and B9, and are also a good source of potassium, phosphorus, and zinc.

As if that were not enough, another of the benefits of avocado It lies in its high content of antioxidants that are responsible for reducing the oxidation of small and dense particles of cholesterol. These are responsible for the formation of atheromas inside our arteries that can easily lead to a thrombus and, as a consequence, cause a heart attack.

Photo: Pixabay

“We know that LDL particles are oxidized, which starts a chain reaction that promotes atherosclerosis. Therefore, we can conclude that oxidation is not good, and that if we can protect our body from it thanks to the food we eat, we would take great advantage of something very beneficial, “explained researchers from the Pennsylvania State University, referring to the healthy diet based on the avocado that could lower high cholesterol.