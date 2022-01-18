These are the actors confirmed for the live action of ‘Snow White’

Disney continues to prepare new productions in live action of his animated classics. One of the next stories that will be transformed into real life is ‘Snow White’, a production that is slowly beginning to take shape.

As time progresses more details of this production are known from Disney. Among them it is known that ‘Snow White’ will be a musical movie that will have a great production as well as other films that have also recently had their version live action.

The person in charge of orchestrate the magic will be the director Mark Webb, who is known for his works ‘500 days of Summer’ or deliveries of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ which were carried out by Andrew Garfield.

The production will begin recording in the spring of this 2022, so its arrival in theaters could be until next year. While we wait for this to become a reality, here are the confirmed actors that will give life to emblematic characters of this classic.

Rachel Zegler like snow white

When this news was announced the internet crashed. A young actress, of which very little was known then, I would take the main role of one of the most popular disney princesses. The young actress with Colombian roots has been able to demonstrate her acting and musical talent by recently winning a Golden Globe for his leading role in the film Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’. Now expectations have risen and many They already want to see the final result.

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

The actress Gal Gadot is unstoppable. Few personalities can afford that their roles be so drastic; one day she gives life to a superheroine in ‘Wonder Woman’ and the other to a thief in ‘red notice’ then come to one Disney movie with a villain role.

That’s right, the actress was confirmed for the role of the villainous stepmother of Snow White, an addition to the cast that excited the fans what do you expect to see in a new facet to Gadot.

Andrew Burnap as Prince Florian

The most recent ad as part of casting of ‘Snow White’ has been this young actor. Taking the role of prince florian, will be in charge of representing together with Rachel Zegler The romantic love story in the musical version live action Although his career is also short, the actor has stood out mainly in the broadway world in different productions including The Inheritance, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor.

These are the main roles that have been announced of the next production of ‘Snow White’. Still waiting to be revealed new actors who give life to other characters. This is one of the productions that disney prepares, among which stand ‘The Little Mermaid’ or the second installment of ‘Cruella’.

