The historic Paco Gento dies at the age of 88

Madrid Spain. Francisco Gento, former player of Real Madrid and the selection of Spain, the only one in the world with six European Cups (Champions League), died at the age of 88.

Paco Gento played in the Real Madrid 18 seasons, from 1953 to 1971, during which he won, in addition to the six European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, among other trophies.

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football,” the merengue club reported.

“The figure of Paco Gento He faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madridistas and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths,” the Madridista club wrote on its website.

Paco Gento winner of 6 European Cups

Gento was born in Guarnizo, district of Astillero, Cantabria, Spain, on October 21, 1933. He started playing soccer in 1948 in the Nueva Montaña team and shortly after he moved to Astillero. In 1950, he made his professional debut at Rayo Cantabria, a subsidiary of Racing de Santander, which he joined in 1952 and played that one season, since a year later he signed for Real Madrid, coinciding with the arrival of Alfredo Di Stéfano, where he remained. until his retirement in 1971.

Nicknamed “La galerna del Cantábrico”, for his speed, he was considered the best left winger in the world in the history of football. In his stage, he shared a dressing room with players like Di Stéfano, Puskas, Kopa, Rial, Del Sol or Amancio and the arrival of the “ye-yés” Grosso, Pirri, Sanchis or De Felipe.

Paco Gento with the Real Madrid he totaled 761 games, in which he scored 253 goals, of these 427 league games (128 goals). On May 21, 1971, he played his last official match in the second leg of the Cup Winners’ Cup final, in which the Whites lost against Chelsea.

