TAS suspends punishment against Mexico; they will play before two thousand people against Costa Rica and Panama

The Mexican Soccer Federation got the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) to suspend the punishment of two veto matches, which FIFA imposed, until the trial that derived from the homophobic cry is resolved. In addition, the Mexican National Team will take advantage of the two games to implement a new access control.

“The sanctions imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not take effect, until a final decision of said court. For the next two matches, we will not open the stadium to the general public, we will use these two matches, with a control group, to test the new access policies, for the matches in Mexico,” said Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.

as reported ESPN, the FMF resorted to the TAS to appeal the sanction of two veto matches imposed by FIFA and the highest body of soccer in Mexico obtained precautionary measures, so that he can play his next commitments with the public, until the dispute comes to an end.

What is claimed before the TAS is that FIFA sanctioned without following its own protocol, since the Tricolor games were never suspended due to discriminatory expression.

“As on previous occasions, today it reiterates its position of zero tolerance for any offensive and/or discriminatory manifestation, we thank our strategic allies, Liga MX, Conapred, especially our great fans, for their collaboration. they have added to the different strategies against the Grito de puto”, commented Yon de Luisa.

In Mexico’s matches against Costa Rica and Panama, which are part of the tie for Qatar 2022, only a group of two thousand people will attend, who will test the new entry controls for fans, seeking to end the homophobic scream.