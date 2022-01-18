M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg Met to Discuss Writing the Script for the Fourth Indiana Jones Movie

Director M. Night Shyamalan on the set of Unbreakable (2000). Image: Listal.com

A Sunday in the world of PAPER HEROES. Before Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 2008), the director, writer, producer and actor M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Split, Glass, Old ) met with Steven Spielberg to discuss writing a script for what could have been the archaeologist/adventurer’s fourth film.

In an interview for Collider.com (https://collider.com/m-night-shyamalan-indiana-jones-4/), Shyamalan was questioned by editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub about what happened:

COLLIDER: I believe that, many years ago, you met with Spielberg to write a fourth Indiana Jones movie. Did your MacGuffin and the idea ever come to you, or was it more of a basic meeting?

M. NIGHT SHAMALAN: Oh my God. I mean, it was fantastic. Obviously Raiders of the Lost Ark is my favorite movie of all time so this was a dream, being asked as a kid to go see a movie in a theater and then being asked by that person to write one of those in the future. I was able to pass out at that moment. It was incredible. I have my notebooks; I still have them with all my ideas for that movie. I had a take. I talked to everyone involved and it was so nascent at the time, that movie. Everyone had not yet entered a room. They were bouncing ideas off me. So everyone had different ideas about what to do. When you say that, I have in my head, it’s a green notebook, and I had this idea. It was a darker idea.

COLLIDER: All the Indiana Jones movies have the MacGuffin, so have you thought about what that was yet?

Shyamalan: I did, I did, yeah I had an idea. He hadn’t told them or anything like that, but he had an idea.

Note from THE_CHULK: Popularized by the films of Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), a MacGuffin “can be an object, a person or a more abstract goal, which motivates the character(s) in a story to take action and advance the plot (https: //www.sectorcine.com/noticias/que-es-un-macguffin/)”. Examples: The briefcase in Pulp Fiction (Violent Times, 1994) or the aluminum box in Ronin (1998).

The fifth untitled Indiana Jones movie (2022) began filming on June 4. Co-written and directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, The Wolverine, Logan, Ford v Ferrari), starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr., Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann , Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022 (United States).

Facebook: Jesus Garcia Rubio (https://www.facebook.com/jesus.garciarubio.96)

Director Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. on the set of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Image: Listal.com

Washington Ending/Raiders March, musical themes composed by John Williams and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra for the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark soundtrack (1981).

Spanish subtitled preview of Unbreakable (2000).

Share this post: