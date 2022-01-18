Julio Cano assures that the XVI district will improve in health, safety and social welfare

the local deputy Julio Cano Farias affirmed that he is returning to the communities and neighborhoods of his district, making sure that the campaign commitment of being close to the population is being fulfilled and doing his part from the beginning. State Congress by analyzing the budget and approving the necessary resources, mainly in three areas: health, safety and social welfare.

In an interview in Tecoman, the legislator for the 16th district of the Sixtieth Legislature acknowledged that he has to represent some of the most needy localities in the state, such as Hill of Ortega and neighboring communities, in addition to the municipality of Ixtlahuacan, “we are returning and we will continue to do so to listen first-hand to citizens about their needs, channeling or directing social issues to be close.”

He explained that with the administration of Indira Vizcaíno and the austerity plan, the localities will be positively impacted, “this is complemented by the budget that he sent us and was analyzed in detail.” Cano Farias assured that the impact of the resources will be social and economic.

He said he was sure that health and safety resources will be regularized and will be reflected both in medicines and in recently delivered equipment and patrols, “we already need to improve in our state that was abandoned, I trust that its part will be done and we as legislators are creating that synergy”, he assured.