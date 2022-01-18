Igor Lichnovsky will return to Liga MX after reaching an agreement with Al Shabab

The Chilean player will be announced by the Nuevo León team as reinforcement for Clausura 2022

tigers continues to strengthen for Closure 2022 every time the club Al-Shabab has announced that they have reached an agreement so that the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky is incorporated into the picture of Nuevo León.

The Andean already has experience in Mexican soccer after passing through Necaxa and Cruz Azul and, after a period in Arab soccer, will return to national football to defend the Tigres shirt.

Igor Lichnovsky will return to Tigres for Clausura 2022 after passing through Al Shabab EFE

Al-Shabab, through its social networks, indicated that it reached an agreement for the sale of Igor Lichnovsky, so it is a matter of hours for the team led by Miguel Herrera to make it official.

Lichnovsky will return to Mexican soccer after a year and a half. Tigres will be his third team in Liga MX, after he has already passed through the ranks of Necaxa and Cruz Azul, teams in which he was able to win championships.

The history of the Chilean defender in Mexican soccer began in the summer of 2017, when he arrived at Necaxa from Porto de Portugal. He spent a year with the Rayos, during which time, in addition to winning an MX Cup, he played 37 matches in which he added 3,330 minutes of activity.

For the 2018 Apertura, Lichnovsky signed a contract with Cruz Azul. He was with the Machine until October 2020, since he left the Machine while the 2020 Apertura was being played. The Chilean played 76 matches, in which he contributed with two annotations, in addition to another MX Cup and an MX Super Cup.

After passing through the Noria team, Al Shabab from Saudi Arabia passed, where he participated in 41 matches, in which he scored three goals and gave three assists before returning to Liga MX with Tigres for Clausura 2022.