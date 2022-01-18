Hoarse voice and cough, main symptoms of the omicron variant: Ministry of Health | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The Ministry of Health warned that omicron distinguished from other variants by symptoms such as cough and hoarse voice.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated that this variant usually causes mild clinical pictures.

The vast majority have a mild clinical picture, with hoarseness, some may have a fever, with a dry cough, but not with lung damage that makes them reach the hospital, “he said.

Vaccinated people are less likely to have lung damage

At a press conference, the epidemiologist explained that although omicron is more contagious than other detected variants, this variant It mainly attacks the upper respiratory tract.

Likewise, López-Gatell added that people vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to have some kind of lung damage.

According to yesterday’s figures, 82 million 898 thousand 265 people have been immunized against Covid. Of that total, 75 million 617 thousand 241 have completed the scheme, while 7 million 281 thousand 024 with the first dose expect to complete the period required for the second application.