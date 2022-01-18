Gilberto Sepúlveda caused the grass to rise minutes before Chivas’ own goal

“I am sorry for the fans for the first 45 minutes of the match”, He said Michel Leano In the press conference after the defeat of Chivas against Pachuca. The coach’s words respond to a show typical of a comedy offered by the rojiblancos in the first half against the Tuzos at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Two more mistakes typical of amateur football ended in goals for the locals in an advantage that in the end was insurmountable. Raul Gudino Y Gilberto Sepulveda They were the two negative protagonists of an afternoon-night to be forgotten and that consummated the Flock’s first defeat in this Closure 2022 of the MX League.

Social networks served as the ideal thermometer to measure the level of anger of the red and white fans. “Tiba” and Gudiño himself were “cannon fodder” for a number of memes and negative comments on Twitter, where both soccer players became a trend in the little bird’s social network.

However, there was a detail that was overlooked and that could “save” those involved from blame. And it is that minutes before Sepúlveda’s own goal, thanks to a pass from the defender himself that Gudiño could not control due to a ‘strange’ that made the ball on his way, the Chivas defender involuntarily raised the grass to save a play from danger.

It was at minute 28′ of the first half when Sepúlveda slipped over the area to cover a shot over the Chivas fence. As you move across the ground, the grass rose and created a kind of mound that ended up serving as a ‘mole’ for the ball to make a strange and it was impossible for Gudiño to control the own goal that is nominated for ‘blooper’ of the year.