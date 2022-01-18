Do you want to settle a debt sooner or reduce the monthly payment? Condusef gives you these tips

If for this 2022 you proposed settle debts or reduce monthly payment from some credit, it is likely that your strategy is to advance payments. However, before you get ahead of yourself, consider these recommendations from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

How to advance payments so that debts are reduced?

If you have a credit and your objective to settle it before making advances to your payments, there are some factors that you must consider to make the best decision and that your objective is fulfilled.

In that sense, the Condusef published tips for two cases:

Finish paying the debt early

Before making advance payments, you must notify the bank that you are going to pay capital, this is because banking institutions calculate the interest payment based on what you owe, that is, the outstanding balance or unpaid balance. This way you also pay less interest.

Reduce monthly payment

In the same way, you have to inform the bank that you are going to advance payments in order to reduce the monthly payment. Although in this case, according to Condusef, there is a disadvantage and that is that the term of the debt is not reduced and you may pay the same interest. Therefore, this action is recommended for when you want to have a little more liquidity.

What type of credit is more convenient for me?

Now, if you have not yet applied for a loan but you are considering processing one, in addition to knowing the options that exist regarding advance payments, you should keep in mind if short or long-term financing is convenient for you.

In this regard the Condusef explains that if you choose a long-term debt, you will pay more in interest, although the payments will be more comfortable. And if you take it in the short term, your contributions will be higher although you will pay less interest.

