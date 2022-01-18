Cundinamarca Lottery: winning numbers in the last Draw No. 4577 of Monday, January 17

RESULT HERE! The results of the Cundinamarca Lottery for Monday, January 17 can be seen in a few minutes, as soon as Draw No. 4577 ends. Follow LIVE and ONLINE the transmission via streaming for all of Colombia.

The winning number was: 9139 series 257.

The first draw of the year Cundinamarca Lottery will start on Monday, January 3 from 22:30 Colombian time.

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery.

Cundinamarca Lottery | Results and numbers that fell in the last Draw 4577

This draw will take place at 10:30 p.m.

Draw No. 4577 | Prizes and prizes of the Cundinamarca Lottery

What is the schedule for the Cundinamarca Lottery draw on Monday, January 17?

This draw for Colombia takes place every Monday at the same time: starting at 10:30 p.m.