Ben Roethlisberger looks to the next chapter, after the loss against the Chiefs, his last loss in the NFL?

It’s unclear if Roethlisberger will leave the league or find a new team; their plans limit them to playing with their children on vacation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t use the word retirement after the loss of pittsburgh 42-21 in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs, but called his 18-year career with the franchise “an honor” and said he is “looking forward” to the next chapter.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers they were unable to extend their season as they hoped after Sunday night’s AFC wild card matchup at the Arrowhead Stadium, one in which he finished with 29 of 44 passes for 215 yards and two scores in the second half, although with a more than decided game.

Ben Roethlisberger ended his career with the Steelers. I don’t know exactly what’s next for him. AP

Then, most of those involved acted and talked as if they had last seen Roethlisberger play for the only team whose uniform he has worn in his NFL career.

“Man, it was the 7th. It has been an honor and a pleasure“said the Steelers coach, Mike Tomlin.

Describing his emotions as he exited the game and walked off the field, Roethlisberger pointed out: “Yeah, it’s tough, but I’m proud to play with these guys. God has blessed me with the ability to throw a football and He has blessed me to play in the greatest city, in Pittsburgh, with the best fans and the best team and players in football. And he’s truly been a blessing, and I’m so grateful to him for the opportunity he’s given me.”

“They’re a group of guys who fought, who fought hard and competed. It wasn’t always pretty, but there are a lot of games where we find a way. I’m so proud of this group of guys and the way they fight, for the black and the gold, for our fans. It’s been an honor to play with them.”

Right after the clock hit 0:00, Roethlisberger he shared a moment on the field with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished the night with 404 passing yards and five touchdowns.

“What a good football player,” Roethlisberger agreed. “Much respect. He said he had to get a jersey, and I said, ‘I need one too.'”

In the same way, Mahomes described Roethlisberger as “a tremendous player that I have a lot of respect for.: the way he plays, the competitor he is.”



“He’s won Super Bowls. He’s a guy I’ve seen grow up and I have a lot of respect for him. That’s what I told him, that if this is his last game, he did it the right way.”

“The 7, man, the way he fought, the way he always gave us a chance, when you talk about having toughness as a quarterback, when you talk about a guy who will give you everything he has, I don’t ask for more than that. “Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “Since I got here … we’ve had a guy give us a chance; when we started a season, I knew he’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. There aren’t a lot of quarterbacks that can do what he does.”

Roethlisberger has played in 249 regular-season games for the Steelers, with Sunday night’s game marking his 23rd postseason start.

Roethlisberger, who turns 40 on March 2, has not formally announced his retirement from the league. But he had hinted at it even before the Steelers’ final home game of the regular season in Week 17 when he stipulated that “All signs point to that being the case.”

On Sunday, a contingent of Steelers fans made the pilgrimage to Arrowhead, sitting behind the Steelers sideline with “Thanks, Ben” and “Thanks, No. 7″ signs two hours before kickoff. until the last second of a disappointing night. One group had four large, truck-tire-sized photos of Roethlisberger’s head.”

Roethlisberger reported that his immediate future would likely include “tubing and sledding” in the snow with his children on Monday and that quitting “will probably hit me when it’s time for training camp.”

“As we go from one chapter to the next, it’s going to be different, but it’s going to be fun and a new challenge, and I look forward to it,” Roethlisberger reflected.

He will finish his career among the game’s elite at the position, top 10 in nearly every major passing category, with two Super Bowl wins and six Pro Bowl selections in a career in which the AFC also included players like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady most of the time.