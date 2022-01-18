Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: the director told details about the state of the sequel

The recordings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ended and the director confirmed it with an interesting photo of the protagonists. Read all the info here!

After almost four years, the sequel to aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, is getting closer. And it is that its director, james wan, announced that the recordings of the film have already finished. The last scenes were recorded this week in malibu and we found out thanks to a rather funny photo that the director uploaded to his social networks.

Through a photo posted on Instagram Y Wan, Aquaman director James Wan announced the completion of filming for the sequel to our aquatic superhero. On the other hand, Wan also took advantage of his post to write a few words about the experience on set. “Millions of thanks to the incredible team who worked so hard and tirelessly on this film. Especially the portion of United Kingdom, where we recorded the 95% of the film. Truly some of the best craftsmen I’ve had the opportunity to work with. And a big shout out to the amazing units of Hawaii Y The Angels“Wan says in part of the post.

The photo shows us wan with Aquaman, Jason Momoa, With Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) who plays Orm, with a showerhead in hand. Even though the movie has already finished recording, wan He was in charge of confirming in the photo that there is enough left for us to see it, but that he is eager to show it to the world.

Aquaman, the 2018 movie, was a box office success and grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide and remains in the 24th position of films that grossed the most in the history of cinema. So the sequel is not a surprise and the return of wan as a director neither, since Warner Bros seems to want to repeat this success. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has in its cast Amber Heard as Mera and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and will hit theaters on December 16 this year.

