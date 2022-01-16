what is known about the huge asteroid that will pass close to Earth on January 18

Luckily none of these asteroids pose a threat to our planet.

More than a kilometer measures the asteroid that will pass near the Earth next week, and although it is expected to pass far enough, due to its size and proximity to its flight around the planet, meets the requirements to be defined as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) by the POT. Anyway, There is no risk that 7482 (1994 PC1), the name of the space mass, will hit our planet.

Next January 18 will be the day that asteroid 7482 will be closest to Earth, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

It measures a little more than a kilometer and moves at more than 19 km/hour through space; It will pass almost two million kilometers from our planet.

“This object has been observed for more than forty years and it is the closest step, for this particular object, in about 200 years (…) Objects of this size, if they collided with Earth, would generate an important event, but it would not be catastrophic or risky for life on the planet”, comment to THE NATION César Fuentes, academic from the Department of Astronomy at the University of Chile and researcher at the Center of Excellence in Astrophysics and Related Technologies (CATA). Anyway ensures that the step of 7482 is not so close for this to happen.

03-25-2020 Flyby of an asteroid over Earth POLITICS EUROPE SPAIN RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY NASA/JPL-Caltech

University of Illinois professor and astronomer Leslie Looney told Newsweek that “any object over 140 meters in diameter can cause major damage to cities and coastlines, so any nearby objects with orbits that cross the orbit of Earth is classified as potentially dangerous.”

He also explained to the American media that none of the objects that roam the space monitored by NASA should “impact the Earth for the next 100 years”. In any case, says the scientist, they continue to watch their orbits for any changes.

NASA does its part monitoring through the Planetary Defense Coordination Office. They also launched the Dart mission, the first planetary defense test developed to change the course of an asteroid in conjunction with SpaceX.

The US space agency classifies asteroids on a list of importance according to the risk they pose to humanity and the planet. The last asteroid included in the list is “2022 AE1″, which in fact was discovered only a couple of days ago, on January 6, and which It will pass close to Earth on July 4, 2023.

According to Newsweek, for 17 years, the asteroid that was number 1 on the list or Sentry Risk Table was the asteroid “Apophis” or the “God of Chaos”. The 340-meter-wide body will pass 30,000 kilometers from Earth, a very close step considering that it may be visible to the naked eye from our planet.

What are asteroids?

According to NASA, asteroids are “rocky remnants left over from the early formation of our Solar System.” According to the agency, as of July 2021, 1,097,148 of them had been known to exist.

10-12-2021 This image shows 42 of the largest objects in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter. Most measure more than 100 kilometers, with Ceres and Vesta being the largest asteroids, with 940 and 520 kilometers in diameter. POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY ESO

