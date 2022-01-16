‘We are the most austere team’, DT de Puebla; that’s how he beat the millionaire

Jessica Mendez

San Nicolas de los Garza, NL / 15.01.2022 22:24:25





With a payroll of 20 million euros, the Puebla is he most austere team in Liga MX, but that’s how he beat the second richest, Tigres, who can boast of a campus that adds 73.3 million euros.

Money can’t do everything, because the three points from Day 2 in the Volcano went to La Franja, and after that triumph, the DT Nicolas Larcamon He noted that his team is complete.

“We are the cheapest, most austere team in the League, but we are complete, the team is closed and I am very satisfied with the squad we make up,” said the helmsman from Puebla.

“The analysis is very positive, I feel that the result is not a coincidence, it is due to a very intelligent game development, we knew that if we neutralized them we were going to achieve the issues we wanted… we had good management of the game, it even seems to me that it wasn’t even a penalty (the one against Tigres), it would have been unfair for them to score the goal,” he added.

How does it feel to win in the Volcano?

Although the University Stadium could only be at 50 percent of its capacity due to the rise in infections to covid-19, the Puebla coach stresses that it is a complicated place.

“It is a place for a team with a lot of tradition, champion, figures, Miguel, they have a weight within the League, it generates something special, but what fills me with the most joy is what it is for us, beyond having played in a field that has a special atmosphere, that its people make themselves felt”, he pointed out.

