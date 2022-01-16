Viral TikTok: group of dogs come together to support their partner and prevent the owner from giving him his medicine | Social networks

As a phrase points out: ‘Unity is strength’. Apparently, a group of mischievous dogs knows this motto very well and put it into practice to finally achieve their goal: to distance their owner from one of their companions. The hilarious clip is viral on TikTok.

A group of funny dogs drew thousands of laughs from users on social networks when they saw them work as a team. through the account @dayvi33 a man was shown with a syringe in his hand.

The subject intended to give the syrup to one of his smug. However, he refused to take it and all he did was push it. Seeing that the owner had his companion with his paws up, the pets began to approach the owner to distract him.

YOU CAN SEE: Young Korean mate lover has the bad luck to break all the glasses he buys

The three Siberian dogs pounced on their owner causing him to fall on his back and began to lick him. Even the hound that was to receive the medicine did not miss the opportunity to pounce on the individual and give him his portion of love.

The clip has managed to attract the attention of at least 304,000 users and thousands did not miss the opportunity to write their comments on the funny scenes.

“Incredible how they save him, without using canine violence. Instead they resorted to kisses and hugs”, “They want to give him the medicine”, “They attack him with little kisses”, “How beautiful, above all what a good human being who is seen to love his dogs”, “ We are all going to help him”, “How do you know which one has to take the medicine. I see them all the same”, were some reactions to the publication of TikTok.