Risaralda Lottery Results

The result and the winning numbers of the Risaralda Lottery have already been published in this note. The Draw No. 2726 was carried out successfully and there were new winners. Find out who won the prizes and the dry millionaires.

Results HERE! The winning number of the Risaralda Lottery was: 5217 series 179. All the complete winning numbers will be uploaded shortly AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

In a few moments it will be possible to view LIVE and ONLINE the Draw 2726 of the Risaralda Lottery. The results and winners will be published AT THE END OF THE NOTE from the 23.00 Colombian time.

Both the transmission of the Christmas Draw and the RESULT can be followed LIVE and ONLINE on the official Facebook of the Risaralda Lottery.

As for the prizes, it is not a Lottery with such a juicy plan. However, the jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Like all Colombian Lotteries, to participate it is an exclusive condition to have age of majority (+18 years). People who are under that age or reside abroad will not be able to bet.

RESULTS | Risaralda Lottery HERE | Winning Numbers Draw 2726

The jackpot winning number was: 5217 series 179

Dry 30 million: 3555 series 81

Dry 30 million: 7700 series 169

Dry 30 million: 9614 series 30

Dry 35 million: 6603 series 163

Dry 35 million: 2889 series 72

Dry 35 million: 3966 series 155

Dry 40 million: 0011 series 80

Dry 40 million: 6274 series 128

Dry 45 million: 5815 series 26

Dry 45 million: 4744 series 87

The Risaralda Lottery draw will take place at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. Both the transmission of the Christmas Draw and the result can be followed LIVE and ONLINE in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda Lottery.

How much money can I win in prizes with the Risaralda Lottery Draw 2726?

The jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Risaralda Lottery: where to SEE LIVE and ONLINE this draw and what days it takes place

The draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The result can be seen LIVE and ONLINE via streaming in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda lottery.