NFL Divisional Round 2022: This is how playoff games remain AT THE MOMENT
Little by little there are fewer teams left in the fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy, because this weekend The NFL playoffs began with the wild card games to meet the six franchises that will qualify for the Divisional Round, phase in which the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers.
The titans are already in this round because they were the best team in the American Conference, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers They were the leaders of the National Conference, despite losing his final regular season game.
When is the 2022 NFL Divisional Round played?
Divisional Round playoff gamesNFL’s they will be playing next weekend, on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 January, being this last day when we meet the teams that will fight for the Conference Championship.
When is the Super Bowl 2022?
Everyone is anxious for the big day of the Super Bowl to arrive, where not only American football fans are aware of this game, but thousands of people wait for this date, since it is one of the best sporting events and also the halftime show always steals the spotlight for a few minutes.
It will be next Sunday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. when the 56th edition of the Super Bowl takes place. at SoFi Stadium in California.
Teams eliminated from the Wild Card Round
las vegas raiders
New England Patriots
Wild Card Round Results
Las Vegas Raiders 19-26 Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots 17-47 Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Qualified to the AFC Divisional Round AT THE MOMENT
Tennessee Titans
buffalo bills
Cincinnati Bengals
AFC Divisional Round Matchups CURRENTLY
If Chiefs and Bills win
Bengals visit Titans
Bills visit Chiefs
If the Bills and Steelers win
Steelers visit Titans
Bengals visit Bills
Qualified to the NFC Divisional Round AT THE TIME
Green Bay Packers
ZZM
.