Jorge Meré reached an agreement and will play with America

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 16.01.2022 10:07:12





the defender Jorge Mere will be a new player America and from Germany the club FC Cologne reported that they have already reached an agreement with the Eagles for the pass of the player who I would be arriving this week in Mexico to finalize his transfer to the MX League.

With medical tests still pending, the 24-year-old Spanish footballer will be the new and most recent reinforcement of the azulcremas who continue to put together a competitive squad to fight for the league title under the orders of Santiago Solari, who has been in office for one year.

???? Thomas Kessler on Jorge Meré and a move away from #effzeh: “We have agreed to a deal with a Mexican club. Jorge has been given permission to clear up some personal things. Part of which is obviously the medical.” pic.twitter.com/oNS1apibhu — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 16, 2022

The footballer no longer played the last match for FC Köln in the Bundesliga this weekend before Bayern Munich, which by the way was a 4-0 win for the Bavarians. This is because the club gave him permission to fix personal situations before traveling to Mexico to close his transfer.

“We have an agreement with a Mexican club. Jorge has permission to fix personal issues, part of which are medical issues,” said Thomas Kessler, manager of FC Köln.

America has as reinforcements so far Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, in addition to the fact that they are close to closing striker Pablo Solari and now Meré.