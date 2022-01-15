Why Katt Williams would be as worried if Will Smith ran for president as she would be if Kanye West did

Certain celebrities have been publicly mulling over the idea of ​​running for office. Will Smith, in particular, has repeatedly mentioned the possibility of a presidential campaign. But it’s not a campaign that comedian Katt Williams is interested in seeing.

For the comic, Will Smith might not be the president the country needs. And him being elected would be as worrying to Williams as Kanye West running for office.

Why Katt Williams would be worried about the presidency of Will Smith

The outspoken comedian isn’t shy about giving his opinion on politics if asked. In a resurfaced radio interview with 939 Jamz, Williams once again shared her thoughts on the matter. This time, Williams addressed the possibility of Will Smith running for president. But while the Emmy winner isn’t dismissive of a possible campaign by Smith, he would find the star in the White House a bit troubling.

“I don’t want to criticize what nobody is doing, and I don’t want to add to whatever people are doing, but I would be just as worried if Will Smith were the president as Kanye or Donald Trump. Williams said. “America is nothing to play with. Just because you’ve been successful at one thing doesn’t mean you can lead this nation.”

Williams also further emphasized how the presidency is not a regular occupation. It doesn’t matter who the candidate is for Williams because certain requirements must be met before running for office.

“It’s not hitting a lick. He is running the greatest nation in the world,” Williams shared. “That’s why, even if you’re Dr. Ben Carson, you still have to jump through the same hoops as everyone else. Because at the end of the day, this is not brain surgery.”

Why Will Smith Once Said He Might Be Forced to Run for President

Will Smith has mentioned running for president several times in his career. But there was a year when the country’s political climate almost forced him into politics. In a 2015 interview with CBS News, Smith brought to light why he felt the country might have needed him at the time.

“If people keep saying all the crazy things they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’ll force me into the political arena,” he said.

Smith also felt at the time that despite his success as an actor, he felt he had more important things to accomplish. It was the kind of message he also passed on to his children.

“I tell my kids, ‘Be as unrealistic as possible and then figure out how to make it happen,’” he said. “The best things that have ever happened, ever, were unrealistic before they happened. So for me, I think being the biggest movie star in the world as a goal was actually too small!

For him Independence Day actor, he began to feel that he had a higher calling beyond entertainment.

“I realized there was no way I was going to be put here just to be a movie star,” he confided.

How Dwayne Johnson impressed Katt Williams when they met

Some time ago, Williams met another would-be celebrity-turned-president in Dwayne Johnson. During their interaction, the comedian shared why he was really impressed by the black adam star.

“I was already impressed with him as a person because of his track record, but I didn’t know he was the physical specimen that he was until I saw him in person and realized his arms were as big as my head,” Williams once said. he told the Oklahoma Gazette.

As for Johnson being the next president, the comedian claimed that Donald Trump and others showed him that anything was possible.

“I think if we’ve learned anything from this current administration, I think we’ve learned not to laugh at people when they say they can be the next president of the United States,” Williams believed. “Al Franken showed us that you can play politics if you’re sincere, and Trump showed us that you can play politics even if you’re not.”

