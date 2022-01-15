Who is Mia Fishel, the best under 20 player in Concacaf and new signing of Tigres

Tigres made the signing of Mia Fishel official. (Photo: Twitter/@TigresFemenil)

The team of Women’s Tigers was in charge of making official one of the most important signings for the MX League. It’s about the young promise mia fishel, American player who won the gold ball of the Concacaf tournament in 2020.

The player was born on April 30, 2001 and has excelled in multiple categories of the US National Team. Originally from San Diego California, At twenty years old, she is considered the greatest promise of the team of the stars and stripes. At her young age she has already played matches with the absolute representative of her country and her qualities as a striker make her stand out from the rest of her teammates.

In the National Women’s Soccer League, Mia was considered to be the top web breaker of the contest. Interestingly, in the League draft in 2021, the striker was chosen by the Orlando PrideHowever, the feline team went ahead in the negotiations and managed to take the player without her having debuted with the American team.

Tigres is the first and only two-time champion in the history of the Liga MX Femenil. (Photo: @tigresfemeniloficial / IG)

The new Amazon will arrive to make up for the absence of Katty Martinez, who became America’s new striker. Due to its game characteristics, Fishel handles a mastery of the header and a powerful shot from outside the area. The Tigres team will be the club in which she makes her debut as a professional player, since she just finished her university stage.

With the University of California, she was able to put her name on the list of all-time goalscorers by converting 32 goals during her stay. Regarding the figures, during the 2021 season, Fishel had 12 touchdowns. In the same way, he showed that his abilities are not subject to the shot, since he also handles dribbling and speed to overcome his rivals.

in your account Twitter, Mia Fishel was happy for this new chapter in her career. The player commented that it is a step to grow and continue doing what she loves.

“Excited to join Tigres Femenil, my first professional team! Today I am an Amazona! I’m ready! Incomparable”, concluded Mia.

Mia Fishel is the American striker with the most potential. (Photo: twitter/@TigresFemenil)

Fishel will be the new 10 of the Amazon team. The team was proud to have finalized the signing on their social networks and presented it with multiple publications. even the same Andre-Pierre Gignac announced that the team had “a 10” bomb, prior to the player’s introduction.

“My dream has always been to make history. Opening doors to places I never thought would let me in, because that’s what being a female athlete is all about. It means breaking down barriers and helping to create more opportunities. My opportunity starts today. I am very excited to join this team to inspire future generations,” said Mia in her presentation video.

In this way, Mia Fishel will form the offensive duo of Tigres Femenil together with Uchenna Kanu, Nigerian striker who recently made her debut. Both players stand out for their athletic ability and certainty on offense. With this it is clear that Tigres will bet on a fast and precise offense, nourished by young players with the potential to become world leaders.

With this new offense, the Amazonas will seek to lift their fifth Liga MX title and further establish themselves as the maximum monarch of the competition. Last season they were about to be the first three-time champion team in the competition, but they were stopped by the scratched from Monterey.

