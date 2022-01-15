Tom Holland and Chris Evans, among the actors who will star in biopics in 2022

The Spider-Man actor and the Captain America interpreter will have to dance in their next projects. Find out what the movies that will be filmed during this year will be like!

Very talented figures have paraded through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among those that stood out the most were Chris Evans, which gave life to Captain America, Y Tom Holland, who recently launched Spider-Man: No Way Home. But action and superhero movies seem to be left behind for these two actors who share a fundamental characteristic in their next projects: they will have to dance on the big screen.

Both are preparing biopics that promise to move lovers of classic cinema. Evans, for example, is about to play Gene Kelly, actor who participated in unforgettable films like Singing under the rain. In this way, he will be in charge of producing the film himself, while collaborating with the script by John Logan. The artist who passed away in 1996 will be honored in a big way by one of the original members of the Avengers.

Likewise, Tom Holland assured that he will be part of the film inspired by fred astaire, which will be produced by Amy Pascal, responsible for the box office success of Spider-Man. It will not be the first time that we see the Peter Parker actor dancing, since he already did it in the musical billy elliot thus giving start to his career. While training with tap classes, filming will take place during 2022 and the premiere will probably arrive next year.

+ The actors who will star in biopics in 2022

+ Timothée Chalamet

James Mangold directed a few hits like The Wolverine, Logan, Ford vs. ferrari or indiana jones 5. However, now he will add something completely different to his filmography. It is that you will be responsible for guiding Timothee Chalamet, who will play bob dylan in Going Electric. The biopic began to prepare at the end of 2019 and it is unknown when its release date will finally be.

+RooneyMara

After showing off in carol Y The Alley of Lost Souls, Rooney Mara will return to the big screen to bring to life Audrey Hepburn. It is a biopic that will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, the same filmmaker in charge of Call Me By Your Name. The film inspired by the protagonist of Breakfast at Tiffany’s It will be part of the Apple TV + catalog.

+ Anne of Arms

Anne of Arms It has a few projects on the agenda. ghosted, a romantic comedy, The Gray Man, a franchise full of action and deep water, an erotic thriller. However, there is a project that draws a lot of attention. is that he will star Blonde, a film based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates. The book functions as a chronicle of the private life of Marilyn Monroe with some fictional overtones. The adaptation will be directed by Andrew Dominik.

+ Austin Butler

Not Harry Styles, not Ansel Elgort. austin butler He was chosen to put himself in the shoes of Elvis Presley. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the feature film about the King of Rock and Roll – which has already released its first look – promises to arrive by the middle of this year. Among the cast, stand out Tom Hanks, personifying Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge, as Priscilla Presley.

+ Naomi Ackie

After an exhaustive search, the production found the indicated one: naomi ackie will be responsible for bringing to life whitney houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The artist, who participated in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, will unfold under the direction of Kasi Lemmons. The release of the biopic would arrive by the end of 2022 with the production of Pat Houston, sister-in-law of the musical icon.