Tigers Club

Tigres Femenil announces the signing of the American and nominated for Young Player of the Year 2021 of the United States National Team, Mia Fishel. The forward will join the team after developing her college career at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

After being selected in the 2021 NWSL College Draft by the Orlando Pride in position 5, she will have her first professional adventure in Mexico.

Fishel, a native of San Diego, began her college career at UCLA. She was named an All-American in both her sophomore and junior years, in addition to ranking fifth in the history of the collegiate program with the most goals scored for the win with 16.

In the U20 category of the 2020 CONCACAF tournament, playing for the United States team, Fishel won the Ballon d’Or, scoring 13 goals in the tournament. All this earned her to be selected in position 5 of the NWSL Draft by the Orlando Pride, and she is considered in her country as a rising star.

Mia’s dream is to play for the USWNT senior team and she is ready to shine for the best team in the Liga MX Femenil to allow her to achieve that goal. He has built his own brand, Big Fishel Energy, and wants to encourage and enable more minority players to play and empower them through courage, strength and confidence.

Fishel will immediately join the Tigres Femenil discipline under the command of Roberto Medina, to play the Clausura 2022 Tournament that just started, and waiting for the warm welcome from the best fans in Mexico.