this is the Pumas lineup against Querétaro

The university team is already in Querétaro against the Gallos as part of matchday 2.

Cougars arrived yesterday at Queretaro for the duel he will have today against the Roosters at the start of day 2 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. The troops commanded by Andres Lillini traveled without Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Nicolas Freire and Cristian Battocchio, the three feline losses for this commitment.

After the goleada in the debut against the Toluca, the Argentine coach does not plan to modify the eleven that gave an exhibition in Ciudad Universitaria as it has not been seen for a long time. But nevertheless, Higor Meritao is the only variant in relation to the team that played against the Red Devils four days ago.

The carioca would enter the starting lineup instead of Favio Alvarez, who had a good role on date 1. As a point in favor for the South American is that he was present on the scoreboard to join the goal party on Monday night.

In addition, he would join the Brazilian duo that was dispatched with three of the five goals that the Auriazules converted. And it is that José Rogério and Diogo de Oliveira made Juan Ignacio Dinenno forget in the offensive, so Lillini will not move a pin in the attack front.

In this way, the Pumas lineup to face Querétaro would be made up of: Alfredo Talavera; Efraín Velarde, Ricardo Galindo, Arturo Ortiz, Alan Mozo; Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Sebastián Saucedo, Marco García; Diogo de Oliveira and Jose Rogerio.